American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of American International Group stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.