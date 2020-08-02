American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

AFG opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

