Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Approximately 24.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $34,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth $24,847,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth $4,404,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter worth $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

