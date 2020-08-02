Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3,200.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,314.52. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.0% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

