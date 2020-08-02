Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,314.52. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

