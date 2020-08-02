Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,050.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.