Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

