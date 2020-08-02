Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

