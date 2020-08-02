Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,314.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

