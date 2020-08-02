Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,314.52. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.