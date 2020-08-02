Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,750.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

