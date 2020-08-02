Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

