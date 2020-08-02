Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.