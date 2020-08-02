Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.