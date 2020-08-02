Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the June 30th total of 45,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 802,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ALPN opened at $11.50 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

