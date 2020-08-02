Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,644.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,689.21.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,482.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,474.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

