Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

