Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,347 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $37.36 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.