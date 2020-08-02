Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $8.69 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

