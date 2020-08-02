Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $8.69 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.
