Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alleghany stock opened at $522.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.90. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

