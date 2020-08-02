Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Guy P. Nohra sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $581,669.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $152,752.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Allakos by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after purchasing an additional 271,976 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $7,118,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Allakos by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,522,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,694,000 after purchasing an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

