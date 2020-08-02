ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 23.13%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

