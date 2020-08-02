Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott Sells 35,000 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $293.82 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

