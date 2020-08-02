Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 51,961 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alico by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Alico has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.