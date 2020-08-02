Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ALEC stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after buying an additional 3,127,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after buying an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at about $17,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 16.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

