Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ALBO stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $192,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

