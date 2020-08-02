Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $662,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.