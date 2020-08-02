Akouos Inc’s (NASDAQ:AKUS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 5th

Akouos’ (NASDAQ:AKUS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 5th. Akouos had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Akouos’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $19.55 on Friday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

