Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AKER opened at $5.19 on Friday. Akers Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.03%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akers Biosciences stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.59% of Akers Biosciences worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

