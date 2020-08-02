Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). Research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 982,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 257,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 537,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

