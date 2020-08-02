Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIMT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

