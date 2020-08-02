Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 870,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 972,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ALRN stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $249,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

