Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 32.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

