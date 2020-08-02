Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $256,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.