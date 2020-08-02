Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $72.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s previous close.

AGIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.