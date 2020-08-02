Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.