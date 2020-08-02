Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 885,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agilysys by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Agilysys by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $20.96 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

