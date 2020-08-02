AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the June 30th total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. AEterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.98.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

