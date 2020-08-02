Aecom (ACM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

