Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.97.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $78.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,381,930 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

