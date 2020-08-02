Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 17.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

ADRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

