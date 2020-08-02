adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €250.53 ($281.49).

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €233.90 ($262.81) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($225.85). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €238.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €240.10.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

