Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) vs. Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Head to Head Review

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97% Ambarella -18.18% -9.00% -7.75%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adesto Technologies and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 Ambarella 1 5 8 0 2.50

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $60.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.36%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.32 -$26.86 million N/A N/A Ambarella $228.73 million 6.80 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -34.05

Adesto Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambarella beats Adesto Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

