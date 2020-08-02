Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 931,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.