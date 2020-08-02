Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $28.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $12,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

