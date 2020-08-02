Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

