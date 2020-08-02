Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.80.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.
In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
