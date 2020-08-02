Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 66.0% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.