Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 534,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis lowered their price target on Acasti Pharma from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.