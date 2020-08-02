8,606 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 95,699 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.