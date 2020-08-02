7,727 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MPC opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.